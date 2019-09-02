Reviewing Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s results

We are comparing Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.22 N/A -3.95 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 14.20 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pluralsight Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Liquidity

Pluralsight Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellicheck Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pluralsight Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pluralsight Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 73.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats Pluralsight Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.