Reviewing Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 31 16.89 N/A -3.73 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.14 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Pluralsight Inc. and Cision Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pluralsight Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cision Ltd. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Pluralsight Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Pluralsight Inc. and Cision Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Pluralsight Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pluralsight Inc. and Cision Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 53.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Cision Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has 40.76% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cision Ltd.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.