Reviewing Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 30 7.94 N/A -3.95 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 36 3.11 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluralsight Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. Its rival Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The average target price of Pluralsight Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 92.93%. On the other hand, Benefitfocus Inc.’s potential upside is 107.22% and its average target price is $53.67. Based on the data delivered earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Pluralsight Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares and 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. Pluralsight Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has 30.32% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.