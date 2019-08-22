Reviewing Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 30 8.00 N/A -3.95 0.00 2U Inc. 49 2.39 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluralsight Inc. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pluralsight Inc. and 2U Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

Pluralsight Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 2U Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluralsight Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Pluralsight Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 91.33% upside potential. Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s consensus target price is $65.7, while its potential upside is 262.58%. Based on the data shown earlier, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Pluralsight Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2U Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has 30.32% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.