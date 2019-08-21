Reviewing Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)’s and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s results

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp 24 2.77 N/A 2.85 8.61 Summit State Bank 12 3.11 N/A 0.86 14.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Plumas Bancorp and Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Plumas Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Plumas Bancorp and Summit State Bank’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8% Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Plumas Bancorp has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summit State Bank is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Summit State Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Plumas Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Summit State Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1% Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp was more bullish than Summit State Bank.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats on 7 of the 9 factors Summit State Bank.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.