Reviewing Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)’s and Its Rivals results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Plumas Bancorp has 22.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.62% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Plumas Bancorp has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Plumas Bancorp and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 22.20% 1.80% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Plumas Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp N/A 24 9.25 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

Plumas Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Plumas Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

The rivals have a potential upside of 66.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plumas Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp 2.97% 8.61% 4.78% -0.31% -7.91% 13.34% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Plumas Bancorp is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.23. In other hand, Plumas Bancorp’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp’s competitors beat Plumas Bancorp on 5 of the 5 factors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.