Reviewing Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)’s and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s results

We are contrasting Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power Inc. 2 2.69 N/A -0.42 0.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.05 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Plug Power Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Plug Power Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 61.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Plug Power Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 18.68%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Plug Power Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51%

For the past year Plug Power Inc. has 78.23% stronger performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -8.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Plug Power Inc. beats Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.