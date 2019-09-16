Reviewing Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)’s and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI)’s results

Since Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 8 1.66 N/A 0.32 22.76 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 46 1.38 N/A 1.44 31.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. Eldorado Resorts Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.00% 4.7% 1.9% Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 87.3%. About 2.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eldorado Resorts Inc. has 24.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.83% -6.62% -9.84% -5.78% -29.18% 1.95% Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61%

For the past year Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has weaker performance than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.