Reviewing Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s results

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 23.45M -0.55 0.00 United States Antimony Corporation 1 0.00 46.86M 0.01 80.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and United States Antimony Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 1,515,739,124.81% 44.3% -39.8% United States Antimony Corporation 7,332,185,886.40% 5.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United States Antimony Corporation’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares and 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares. 2.5% are Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, United States Antimony Corporation has 9.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -5.37% weaker performance while United States Antimony Corporation has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.