Reviewing Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% -54.5% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 0%. About 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. -2.13% -13.21% 0.73% -23.38% 0.07% -7.38% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 1.17% -2.36% -6.5% 13.36% 17.48% 5.01%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -7.38% weaker performance while Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has 5.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 4 of the 6 factors Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.