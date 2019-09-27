Reviewing Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 23.45M -0.55 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 8 0.00 5.98M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 1,526,096,576.86% 44.3% -39.8% Piedmont Lithium Limited 74,843,554.44% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Piedmont Lithium Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 0.01%. 2.5% are Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -5.37% weaker performance while Piedmont Lithium Limited has 62.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.