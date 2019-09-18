Reviewing Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and General Moly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8% General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, General Moly Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares and 4.6% of General Moly Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 42.43% are General Moly Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has stronger performance than General Moly Inc.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.