Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.43
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.02% and 42.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
