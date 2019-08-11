Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.43 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.02% and 42.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.