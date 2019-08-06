Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

This is a contrast between Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.02% and 12.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
