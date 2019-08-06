Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

This is a contrast between Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.02% and 12.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%