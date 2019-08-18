Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s results

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.38
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors at 25.02% and 41.37% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
