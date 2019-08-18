Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s results

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.38 N/A 0.08 135.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors at 25.02% and 41.37% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.