Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Since Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Demonstrates Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Gores Holdings III Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.02% and 44.5% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.