Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Since Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
Demonstrates Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Gores Holdings III Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.02% and 44.5% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
