Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGLU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.02% and 3.5% respectively. Comparatively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

Summary

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp beats on 3 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.