Reviewing Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s results

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares and 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

