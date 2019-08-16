Reviewing Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s results

Since Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 44 0.64 N/A -3.47 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 198 6.85 N/A 7.27 28.55

In table 1 we can see Plantronics Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Plantronics Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

Plantronics Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Plantronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 209.73% for Plantronics Inc. with consensus price target of $84. L3Harris Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $235.4 consensus price target and a 11.88% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Plantronics Inc. is looking more favorable than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Plantronics Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 52.7% respectively. 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. has weaker performance than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Plantronics Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.