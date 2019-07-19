Reviewing Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s results

Both Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 44 0.88 N/A -1.90 0.00 Impinj Inc. 22 5.73 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Plantronics Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -5.1% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Plantronics Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Impinj Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Impinj Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Plantronics Inc. and Impinj Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Plantronics Inc. has a consensus target price of $84, and a 129.07% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Plantronics Inc. and Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.76% and 71.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Plantronics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -1.73% -8.54% 0.19% -18.44% -29.47% 42.42% Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32%

For the past year Plantronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Impinj Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.