Reviewing Plantronics Inc. (PLT)’s and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s results

We are contrasting Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 43 0.66 N/A -3.47 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.85 N/A 1.28 35.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Plantronics Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Plantronics Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Plantronics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, Ciena Corporation’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Plantronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and Ciena Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ciena Corporation 0 4 10 2.71

The upside potential is 198.40% for Plantronics Inc. with average price target of $84. Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation’s average price target is $47.29, while its potential upside is 18.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Plantronics Inc. seems more appealing than Ciena Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Plantronics Inc. and Ciena Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 96.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Ciena Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Plantronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ciena Corporation.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Plantronics Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.