This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green Holdings Corp. 3 0.00 3.32M 7.92 0.53 Seneca Foods Corporation 28 0.00 6.41M 0.59 53.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Seneca Foods Corporation. Seneca Foods Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Planet Green Holdings Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Planet Green Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Seneca Foods Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green Holdings Corp. 101,485,602.49% 0% 0% Seneca Foods Corporation 22,522,839.07% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.66% of Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares and 14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 17.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 73.34% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Planet Green Holdings Corp. -1.88% -10.68% 3.72% 54.81% -13.81% 70.61% Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55%

For the past year Planet Green Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Seneca Foods Corporation.

Summary

Planet Green Holdings Corp. beats Seneca Foods Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.