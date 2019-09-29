Reviewing Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)’s and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s results

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Processed & Packaged Goods. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green Holdings Corp. 3 0.00 3.32M 7.92 0.53 Hostess Brands Inc. 14 1.54 106.54M 0.59 23.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Hostess Brands Inc. Hostess Brands Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Planet Green Holdings Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Planet Green Holdings Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Hostess Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green Holdings Corp. 101,485,602.49% 0% 0% Hostess Brands Inc. 761,000,000.00% 5% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.12 beta means Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Hostess Brands Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Hostess Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Hostess Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Hostess Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Hostess Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Hostess Brands Inc.’s potential upside is 4.69% and its consensus target price is $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Hostess Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.66% and 0% respectively. About 17.7% of Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Hostess Brands Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Planet Green Holdings Corp. -1.88% -10.68% 3.72% 54.81% -13.81% 70.61% Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07%

For the past year Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hostess Brands Inc.

Summary

Hostess Brands Inc. beats Planet Green Holdings Corp. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.