Reviewing Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)’s and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s results

We are contrasting Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green Holdings Corp. 3 0.00 3.32M 7.92 0.53 Farmmi Inc. 1 0.00 2.63M 0.29 4.70

In table 1 we can see Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Farmmi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Farmmi Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Planet Green Holdings Corp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmmi Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green Holdings Corp. 101,395,718.17% 0% 0% Farmmi Inc. 198,176,475.02% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Planet Green Holdings Corp. Its rival Farmmi Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 8.8 respectively. Farmmi Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Farmmi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.66% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders owned 17.7% of Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 83.81% of Farmmi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Planet Green Holdings Corp. -1.88% -10.68% 3.72% 54.81% -13.81% 70.61% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year Planet Green Holdings Corp. has 70.61% stronger performance while Farmmi Inc. has -67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Planet Green Holdings Corp. beats Farmmi Inc.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.