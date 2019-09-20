Reviewing Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)’s and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)’s results

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.78 8.68 SemGroup Corporation 13 0.54 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Plains GP Holdings L.P. and SemGroup Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. SemGroup Corporation’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, SemGroup Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. SemGroup Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P. and SemGroup Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 25.28%. On the other hand, SemGroup Corporation’s potential downside is -10.77% and its consensus target price is $15. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Plains GP Holdings L.P. is looking more favorable than SemGroup Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plains GP Holdings L.P. and SemGroup Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 0%. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. has 20.2% stronger performance while SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.