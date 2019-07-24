Reviewing Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)’s and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s results

Both Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.12 N/A 2.09 11.82 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 36 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.52

Table 1 highlights Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pembina Pipeline Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Plains GP Holdings L.P. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pembina Pipeline Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.5% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares and 0% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. 2.78% -0.08% 4.56% 12.2% 0.12% 23.08% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 1.91% -4.64% -0.53% 4.22% 2.55% 20.59%

For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Summary

Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.