Reviewing Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s results

Both Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.12 N/A 2.09 11.82 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.13 N/A -1.65 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.2% -4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $1, with potential downside of -29.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares and 36.6% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. 0.1% are Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. 2.78% -0.08% 4.56% 12.2% 0.12% 23.08% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 3.6% -6.5% -40.72% -43.63% -68.71% 0%

Summary

Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.