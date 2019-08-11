Reviewing Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)’s and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s results

Both Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.47 N/A 3.47 6.86 Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.31 N/A 1.00 20.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Kinder Morgan Inc. Kinder Morgan Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Kinder Morgan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3% Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Kinder Morgan Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 3.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares and 65.1% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. was less bullish than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kinder Morgan Inc.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.