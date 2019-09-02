Reviewing Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)’s and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.46 N/A 3.47 6.86 EQM Midstream Partners LP 42 3.99 N/A 2.32 16.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. EQM Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Plains All American Pipeline L.P. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta indicates that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of EQM Midstream Partners LP is $42.25, which is potential 39.58% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and EQM Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 40.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. had bullish trend while EQM Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.