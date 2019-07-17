Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Since PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 42 2.62 N/A 0.96 41.51 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.63 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PJT Partners Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PJT Partners Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PJT Partners Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $42, and a 10.47% upside potential. Competitively WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 8.16%. The data provided earlier shows that PJT Partners Inc. appears more favorable than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.