Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.66 N/A 0.96 43.83 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.21 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PJT Partners Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 2.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 16.26% respectively. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.