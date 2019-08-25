Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.56 N/A 0.96 43.83 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.90 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to PJT Partners Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. PJT Partners Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $42, and a 4.82% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.8% and 10.74%. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.