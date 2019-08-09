Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

We are comparing PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.61 N/A 0.96 43.83 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.24% and an $42 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 17.66% respectively. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.