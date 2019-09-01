Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.58 N/A 0.96 43.83 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights PJT Partners Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PJT Partners Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.94% and an $42 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.