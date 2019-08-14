Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.52 N/A 0.96 43.83 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PJT Partners Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PJT Partners Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 6.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.