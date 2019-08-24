Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.56 N/A 0.96 43.83 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PJT Partners Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PJT Partners Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

PJT Partners Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 4.82%. On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 96.19% and its average price target is $39.63. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than PJT Partners Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 90.4% respectively. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.