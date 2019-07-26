Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s results

We are comparing PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.54 N/A 0.96 41.51 BlackRock Inc. 442 5.36 N/A 26.51 16.77

Table 1 highlights PJT Partners Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PJT Partners Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. PJT Partners Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PJT Partners Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

PJT Partners Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. BlackRock Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

PJT Partners Inc. has a 13.85% upside potential and a consensus target price of $42. Competitively the consensus target price of BlackRock Inc. is $506, which is potential 5.82% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PJT Partners Inc. seems more appealing than BlackRock Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors PJT Partners Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.