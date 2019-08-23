Reviewing PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

This is a contrast between PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.55 N/A 0.96 43.83 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.56 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PJT Partners Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 3.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PJT Partners Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.8% and 28.27%. PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.