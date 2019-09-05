Reviewing Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)’s and Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s results

Both Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks Inc. 4 1.58 N/A -0.11 0.00 Resonant Inc. 3 215.75 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates Pixelworks Inc. and Resonant Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pixelworks Inc. and Resonant Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.2% Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6%

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Resonant Inc. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pixelworks Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Resonant Inc. has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pixelworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pixelworks Inc. and Resonant Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Resonant Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.25 average price target and a 32.40% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.3% of Pixelworks Inc. shares and 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares. Pixelworks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Resonant Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52% Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93%

For the past year Pixelworks Inc. has weaker performance than Resonant Inc.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.