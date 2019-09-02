Reviewing Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)’s and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s results

Both Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks Inc. 4 1.56 N/A -0.11 0.00 DSP Group Inc. 14 2.73 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pixelworks Inc. and DSP Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pixelworks Inc. and DSP Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.2% DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. DSP Group Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Pixelworks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DSP Group Inc. are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. DSP Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pixelworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pixelworks Inc. and DSP Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DSP Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DSP Group Inc.’s potential upside is 8.38% and its average price target is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of Pixelworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73% of DSP Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.8% of Pixelworks Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4% of DSP Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52% DSP Group Inc. 0.75% 13.92% 12.65% 29.48% 31.59% 43.93%

For the past year Pixelworks Inc. was less bullish than DSP Group Inc.

Summary

DSP Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pixelworks Inc.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.