Reviewing Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 18 3.92 N/A -0.73 0.00 Telaria Inc. 6 6.17 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pivotal Software Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pivotal Software Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pivotal Software Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Telaria Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pivotal Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pivotal Software Inc. and Telaria Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pivotal Software Inc.’s upside potential is 128.05% at a $22.6 consensus price target. On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential upside is 12.50% and its consensus price target is $9. Based on the data shown earlier, Pivotal Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Software Inc. and Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 76.2% respectively. About 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Telaria Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04% Telaria Inc. 8.19% 18.53% 151.88% 144.98% 93.29% 195.24%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.