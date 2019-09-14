Reviewing Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.72 N/A -0.54 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 142 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Pivotal Software Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pivotal Software Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

Pivotal Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pivotal Software Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$19.83 is Pivotal Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.18%. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $155.5, while its potential downside is -8.28%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Pivotal Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Tableau Software Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Software Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.8% and 98.77% respectively. Pivotal Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. had bearish trend while Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tableau Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.