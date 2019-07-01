Reviewing Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s results

Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 18 4.23 N/A -0.73 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.41 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pivotal Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pivotal Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pivotal Software Inc. has a 111.21% upside potential and an average price target of $22.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. has 24.04% stronger performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pivotal Software Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.