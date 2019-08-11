Reviewing Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s results

Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 17 3.30 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.40 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pivotal Software Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pivotal Software Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Pivotal Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pivotal Software Inc. and Cloudera Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Pivotal Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.6, while its potential upside is 170.66%. Cloudera Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 128.57% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pivotal Software Inc. seems more appealing than Cloudera Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pivotal Software Inc. and Cloudera Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 78.5%. Insiders owned 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. has stronger performance than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.