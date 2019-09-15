Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

We are comparing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|2,281
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Liquidity
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Comparatively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
