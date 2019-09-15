Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

We are comparing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 2,281 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Comparatively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.