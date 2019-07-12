Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

Both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|7,762
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.48
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-10.63%
|-11.91%
|-57.44%
|-55.86%
|0%
|-57.4%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has 1.02% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.