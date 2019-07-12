Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

Both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 7,762 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.48 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has 1.02% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.