Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 6,415 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 22.19% are Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 2 of the 3 factors.