Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|6,415
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 22.19% are Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 2 of the 3 factors.
