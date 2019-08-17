Reviewing Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)’s and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s results

Both Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.45 N/A 0.21 25.48 The LGL Group Inc. 8 1.77 N/A 0.34 24.38

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and The LGL Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The LGL Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The LGL Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.7% The LGL Group Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The LGL Group Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. are 1 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor The LGL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. The LGL Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and The LGL Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 32.8%. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 62.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of The LGL Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% The LGL Group Inc. -1.2% 2.55% 12.88% 15.73% 55.54% 35.08%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than The LGL Group Inc.

Summary

The LGL Group Inc. beats Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits. This segmentÂ’s products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, and broadcasting and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.