Reviewing Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)’s and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s results

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 6 0.00 3.31M 0.21 25.48 Research Frontiers Incorporated 4 0.00 23.03M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 58,896,797.15% 3.6% 0.7% Research Frontiers Incorporated 557,438,156.56% -84.2% -62.9%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, Research Frontiers Incorporated’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. are 1 and 0.5. Competitively, Research Frontiers Incorporated has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 11.7% respectively. 62.02% are Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% Research Frontiers Incorporated 16.07% 4.42% 2.61% 41.6% 282.87% 126.92%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.