Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s results

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.27 N/A 6.71 20.56 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 53 2.20 N/A 5.27 9.74

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources Company. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is currently more expensive than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Occidental Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 5 3.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 7 2 2.20

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 44.04% and an $182 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is $55.35, which is potential 22.05% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Pioneer Natural Resources Company is looking more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Occidental Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 85.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend while Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.